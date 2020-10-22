UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Strict Enforcement Of SOPs In Wake Of Second Wave Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner for strict enforcement of SOPs in wake of second wave of COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Riaz Khan Mahsud Thursday ordered the district administrations to ensure strict implementation of the preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) particularly in schools, wedding halls, restaurants, markets, public transport and other public places.

The orders were issued while communicating the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's fear about reemerging of coronavirus in Hazara, Malakand and Peshawar divisions in the next two-three weeks due to intensified chilled weather.

Chairing a meeting of the Deputy Commissioners at his office, Mahsud urged the need for dispelling the false impression about the complete disappearance of coronavirus and said that strict administrative measures for persuading people to follow the SOPs in letter and spirit could only sensitize them about the prevalence of the fatal pandemic.

He directed the DCs to immediately impose smart lockdown where any coronavirus case appears besides conducting COVID-19 tests in maximum possible numbers especially in Abbottabad, Upper Kohistan and Palas Kolai districts.

The commissioner stated that the provincial health department has assured the provision of more corona testing machines for the Hazara Division which was lacking this facility at district level. He said that cooperation of private schools, wedding halls, eateries, traders and transporters' associations should also be sought for effectively implementing the SOPs.

