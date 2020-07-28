Commissioner for strict implementation of corona SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that standard operating procedures (SOPs)issued by the government would be implemented strictly in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He said that following of COVID-19 SOPs during Eid-ul-Azha would be ensured in the division by the authorities concerned. He was presiding over a high-level meeting at his office here.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and other officers.

Commissioner said that special arrangements for cleanliness must be done for Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that all the sanitary staff must perform duties on Eid.

Biodegradable safety bags must be used for removing offals and other remains of sacrificial animals.

He also directed to keep cattle markets safe from coronavirus by following SOPs. The meeting was told that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has set up a control room for Eid-ul-Azha and BWMC helpline will be available 24 hours a day.