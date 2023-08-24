Commissioner for strict implementation of Dengue Action Plan 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair on Thursday stressed on strict implementation of Dengue Action Plan 2023 in the true sense, directing all civic bodies to maintain coordination to eradicate larvae and public awareness.

The commissioner while chairing a meeting expressed his satisfaction with the measures taken to prevent the dengue virus in all five districts, directing all deputy commissioners of the division to remain in the field to cope with the disease.

Commissioner Zubair was informed that the situation in 2023 is more satisfactory than in 2022 due to the timely measures taken throughout the year and as compared to the total cases of 760 in last year only 20 cases have been registered Peshawar division and the travel history of all cases is available.

Around 17 cases have been registered in Peshawar, two cases in Khyber and one in Nowshera.

Directives for carrying out door-to-door visits by lady health workers in connection with the campaign were also issued.

He also instructed for immediate initiation of measures under the strategy for September and October and obtaining of Larva Clearance Certificate from the heads of public offices.

In order to achieve better targets the Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda administrations were asked to get the services of 100 volunteers from the Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) and signing of an early agreement with the organization in this regard.

Zubair directed the Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar to ensure cleanliness and fog spray in the police stations to control the spread of the virus.