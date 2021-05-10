(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal on Monday warned of stern action against the violations of Coronavirus SOPs which are being observed in Bahawalpur Division in true letter and spirit.

According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, district administrations along with Pakistan Army and Desert Rangers are ensuring complete implementation of coronavirus SOPs in the division.

He told that under the instructions, received from the government, the shops will be closed at 6 pm daily.

However, businesses that weren't part of the allowed categories were completely shut down during lockdown.

He said that all the markets have been closed and only medical stores are allowed to open at specific timings.

He said that take away and home delivery services were allowed at hotels. He said that strict imposing of lockdown was necessary to control the surge around Eid.