Commissioner for strict implementation of govt policies to facilitate masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak instructed a crackdown against the violation of the “One Dish” policy, stressing the importance of implementing government policies effectively to facilitate the masses.

He also emphasized stringent monitoring in all price-control magistrate markets. He warned that individuals not adhering to price control regulations would be reported to the Punjab government for the suspension of their powers.

The directives were issued during a comprehensive review meeting chaired by Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak. The meeting also discussed the urgent need to accelerate efforts in anti-smog and anti-dengue campaigns.

During the session, Deputy Commissioners of different districts, including Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal, and Multan, provided a detailed overview of the ongoing actions.

Notably, 46 marriage halls within the division were inspected on October 27. Consequently, the managers of two halls were apprehended for violations and penalized with fines totaling Rs. 45,000. Additionally, there were no reported cases of dengue within the last 24 hours.

The Division's 136 Price Magistrates carried out a significant 7459 inspections, resulting in penalties amounting to 2 lakhs for 203 violations. Moreover, 10 individuals were arrested and fined Rs. 15,000, while various penalties and fines were imposed on violators. Additionally, six industrial units were inspected, with a notice issued to one.