Open Menu

Commissioner For Strict Implementation Of Govt Policies To Facilitate Masses

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner for strict implementation of govt policies to facilitate masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak instructed a crackdown against the violation of the “One Dish” policy, stressing the importance of implementing government policies effectively to facilitate the masses.

He also emphasized stringent monitoring in all price-control magistrate markets. He warned that individuals not adhering to price control regulations would be reported to the Punjab government for the suspension of their powers.

The directives were issued during a comprehensive review meeting chaired by Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak. The meeting also discussed the urgent need to accelerate efforts in anti-smog and anti-dengue campaigns.

During the session, Deputy Commissioners of different districts, including Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal, and Multan, provided a detailed overview of the ongoing actions.

Notably, 46 marriage halls within the division were inspected on October 27. Consequently, the managers of two halls were apprehended for violations and penalized with fines totaling Rs. 45,000. Additionally, there were no reported cases of dengue within the last 24 hours.

The Division's 136 Price Magistrates carried out a significant 7459 inspections, resulting in penalties amounting to 2 lakhs for 203 violations. Moreover, 10 individuals were arrested and fined Rs. 15,000, while various penalties and fines were imposed on violators. Additionally, six industrial units were inspected, with a notice issued to one.

Related Topics

Multan Dengue Government Of Punjab Marriage Price Khanewal Lodhran Vehari October Market All Government

Recent Stories

‘Slowly but surely,’: Naseem Shah shares his r ..

‘Slowly but surely,’: Naseem Shah shares his rehab journey

2 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri delivers keynote to Artic Circle A ..

Mariam Almheiri delivers keynote to Artic Circle Assembly

5 minutes ago
 106 nations to gather in 13th Sharjah Publishers C ..

106 nations to gather in 13th Sharjah Publishers Conference

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Learning Difficult ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Learning Difficulties Forum

35 minutes ago
 ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space ..

ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space medicine in its 2nd day

1 hour ago
 140 publishers gain global market access insights ..

140 publishers gain global market access insights in Sharjah&#039;s &#039;Profes ..

1 hour ago
Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committ ..

Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committee Gets the Green Light

2 hours ago
 Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 a ..

Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 athletes

2 hours ago
 Court reserves verdict in treason case against Cap ..

Court reserves verdict in treason case against Captain Safdar

2 hours ago
 As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatria ..

As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

2 hours ago
 Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

3 hours ago
 The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally la ..

The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally launches in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan