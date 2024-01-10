Commissioner for strict implementation of Murree contingency plan to facilitate tourists

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of the Murree Contingency Plan to facilitate the tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of the Murree Contingency Plan to facilitate the tourists.

Presiding over a meeting held over Murree Contingency Plan and General Election administrative measures he directed the DC Murree to formulate a special plan for the general election day.

Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, ADCR Captain (r) Qasim Ejaz, Assistant Commissioner Murree Capt. (r) and heads of the departments concerned attended the meeting.

In addition to the polling staff, the duties of numberdars, school headmasters and security guards should also be assigned in the polling station, he said adding, strict security arrangements for all the polling stations should be ensured.

The Commissioner informed that 13 facilitation centers had been set up to facilitate and guide the tourists.

All the machinery along with the drivers would be on round-the-clock duty during the snowfall season, he said.

According to the Murree Contingency Plan, additional staff had been provided to traffic police and related departments, Liaquat Ali Chatta informed.

The Commissioner said that the role of traffic police is most important to regulate the traffic in Murree.

Entry of the vehicles should be allowed according to the parking capacity in Murree, he directed.

The management should complete all its arrangements for the snowfall season and the staff and officers would not be allowed to remain absent from their duties, he warned.

Facilitation Centers at various locations in Murree at Satara Meel, Lower Topa, Jika Galli, GPO, Kashmir Point, Kuldana, Kali Mitti, Masiyari, Sindhan, Sunny Bank, Bhorban, Thanda Jungle and Saharbagla had been set up to guide and assist the tourists, Chatta said.

SMDs display public service messages to spread awareness and for the information of the tourists, he informed.

The Commissioner further said that a 24/7 helpline is available to guide the tourists and keep them updated about the weather and traffic conditions.

The vehicles entering the city would be monitored through digital counting at the 17 Meel Toll Plaza. 26 CCTV cameras had also been installed to monitor the situation of traffic and other administrative matters, he added.

The DC Murree informed that 233 polling stations would be set up in Murree for the general elections. All the departments were put on high alert in view of the forecast of snowfall in the coming days, he said.

The tourists would be able to get the information about weather, traffic conditions at various intersections, hotels before coming to Murree from the website, the DC added.

Agha Zaheer informed that the warning and information boards had been displayed at various places in Murree for the convenience of tourists.