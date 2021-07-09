UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Strict Implementation Of SOPs To Avoid 4th Wave Of COVID

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner for strict implementation of SOPs to avoid 4th wave of COVID

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (Retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that the strict implementation of Coronavirus SOPs was absolutely essential for preventing the fourth wave of coronavirus.

He said, positive cases would be increased if we wouldn't follow SOPs. In a message, he said, if the rate of positive cases increases then smart lockdown would be imposed again. He requested the people to wear masks, keep social distance, avoid large gatherings and be careful during social events.

Commissioner Bahawalpur said that it is important to remember that coronavirus cannot be eradicated but the strict implementation of SOPs is the only way to keep safe from the virus.

He asked people to take necessary precautions during public events and wear masks when going out of the house for shopping and to the mosque, and also wash their hands for 20 seconds regularly along with repeated use of hand sanitizers.

He told that it is important to keep ourselves clean, avoid touching eyes, nose and ears and keeping a distance of more than atleast six feet.

