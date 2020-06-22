Commissioner for strict implementation of SOPs

Commissioner Capt (Retd )Muhammad Mehmood Monday directed the deputy commissioners of all districts in the division to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to contain coronavirus spread according to guidelines issued by the Punjab government

Presiding over a meeting held to review prevailing COVID-19 situation and measures taken to contain spread of this disease, he directed that wearing of masks must be ensured at all government and private places.

Mehmood said that anti-coronavirus regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

On the occasion, the officials concerned briefed the meeting that 6126 coronavirus positive cases were admitted in the division out of which 5207 belonged to Rawalpindi district, 380 Attock, 184 Chakwal and 355 from Jehlum district.

A total 265 deaths were reported in the division including 218 in Rawalpindi, 13 in Attock, 26 in Jehlum and 8 in Chakwal district, the officials briefed. The meeting was told that 3038 patients had been recovered while 7866 were quarantined in 54 facilitation centers of the division.