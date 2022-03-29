Commissioner for strict implementation on Ramzan Ordinance

UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari Tuesday instructed for strict implementation on Ramzan Ordinance and strict legal action against profiteers and hoarders of essential commodities under Price Control Act

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari Tuesday instructed for strict implementation on Ramzan Ordinance and strict legal action against profiteers and hoarders of essential commodities under price Control Act.

He was chairing a meeting which was attended by Additional Commissioner SBA Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, DC SBA Aamir Hussain Panhwar, DC Sanghar Imranul Hassan Khawaja, DC Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, Director Colleges Prof Shahida Taj Abro, Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathor, Director Education Nadir Hussain Soomro, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Inayatullah Mirani, AC Revenue Dilshad Ahmed Umrani,DSP Piyaro Khan Jamali, officials of Bureau of Supply and Price Control and other departments concerned.

The commissioner instructed DCs of all three districts to activate Market Committees and fix prices of fruits and vegetables on daily basis while prices of other commodities shall be fixed and notification should be issued in this regard as per routine.

He directed officials of the Price Control Committee to visit markets and inspect the prices and standard of commodities. The deputy commissioners informed the meeting about arrangements made to fix prices of items coming under use on daily basis, maintaining law and order and implementation of Ehtram Ramzan Ordinance.

The commissioner also instructed deputy commissioners to ensure posting of staff for seventh House and Census by March 31,2022. He instructed steps be taken for improvement of education and health standard in their respective districts while anti mosquito spray be started to prevent animal skin disease Lamp side by side with anti-stray dog killing campaign be commenced.

The commissioner directed Director Local Government for improvement in sanitation and cleanliness in towns and cities of the division SBA.

