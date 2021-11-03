UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Strict Monitoring Of Essential Items Prices

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:08 PM

Commissioner for strict monitoring of essential items prices

Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmed, chaired a meeting to review the performance of the district administration here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmed, chaired a meeting to review the performance of the district administration here on Wednesday.

The briefing was given about anti-profiteering, vaccination targets and anti-dengue campaign.

The meeting also decided to take unconventional measures to control inflation.

On the occasion, Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad directed the officials to strictly monitor the prices of essential commodities.

He ordered agriculture department to play its role in functioning of Kisan counters and the availability of vegetables.

The supply of subsidized government wheat to the mills and the supply process in the market should also be monitored.

He directed health department to inform public about the anti-dengue campaign and seal all places including service stations becoming cause of spreading dengue.

He ordered to launch special cleanliness campaign at all public places including parks and ponds.

Citizens should keep their environment dry and clean instead of being afraid of dengue mosquitoes.

Irshad Ahmed also ordered to achieve vaccination targets in Red Campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan, DC Lodhran Shoaib Ali, Deputy Commissioners, CEOs of the division, Director Health, Director Agriculture from the division participated in the meeting through video link.

