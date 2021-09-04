Commissioner for strict monitoring of oxygen cylinder rates

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Arshad Ahmed directed deputy commissioners to ensure strict monitoring of oxygen cylinder rates in the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Arshad Ahmed directed deputy commissioners to ensure strict monitoring of oxygen cylinder rates in the region.

In a directive issued here on Saturday, commissioner gave special task to all deputy commissioners of the region and directed to ensure sale of oxygen cylinders on officially notified rates.

He said that strict action would be taken against hoarders of the oxygen cylinders adding that no one would be allowed to loot citizen in this crucial circumstances.

The Commissioner Dr Arshad Ahmed directed officers concerned for zero tolerance policy against the people involved in selling oxygen cylinders on high rates.