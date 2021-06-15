Commissioner for strict observance of SoPS during corona vaccination

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Implementation on guidelines set by government on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are necessary while vaccination is essential for prevention and control of infectious diseases.

This was was stated by Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah while chairing a meeting regarding Covid-19 vaccination and expediting the work of vaccination in the division.

The Commissioner urged all the government employees and citizens above the age of 18 years to get themselves vaccinated free of cost at any Corona vaccination Centers set up by the government.

Addressing the meeting the Commissioner said the salary would be withheld in case of non-vaccination against Corona as per the directives of the Sindh government.

He instructed officials of all departments to ensure the vaccination of officials and all office staff.

He also directed to set up more vaccination centers apart from mobile vaccination teams to speed up the process of vaccination in the division.

The Commissioner appealed the general public to denounced negative propaganda regarding Corona vaccination running on social media and get vaccination showing national spirit.

He directed Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze districts to ensure and formulate a comprehensive plan for vaccination of government employees, industry workers, traders and citizens in order to achieve the stipulated target of vaccination of citizens over the age of 18 years in three months period.

The Deputy Commissioners were also directed to take strict steps for preventing issue of bogus Vaccination Certificates while a team of expert doctors shall be formed at District level to inspect any side effects of the vaccine.

He said that at the divisional level a committee of expert doctors shall be formed headed by Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University for women.

He said that no side effect of Corona vaccination was witnessed so far, however committees are being formed as a matter of prevention.

Commissioner also instructed to make arrangements for vaccination of Ehsaas Program beneficiaries prior to their payment.

Briefing the meeting Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imranul Hassan Khawaja and Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Capt (R) Bilal Shahid Rao submitted detailed arrangement reports of the districts regarding set up of vaccination centers, vaccination of government employees and citizens above the age of 18 years.

Vice Chancellors and representatives of universities also briefed about vaccination of male and female students while officials of other departments also submitted reports of vaccination of officials and staff.

Representatives of government and private banks, sugar mills, industrial and trade unions also apprised about the vaccination progress.