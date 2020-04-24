Commissioner for strictly monitoring of vegetable, fruits auction

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Thursday visited fruit and vegetable market Sadar and reviewed the auction process of different vegetables and fruits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Thursday visited fruit and vegetable market Sadar and reviewed the auction process of different vegetables and fruits.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and other officers were present on the occasion.

They went to different sheds and stalls to check the availability of vegetables and fruit. They directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of the auction to discourage artificial increase of wholesale prices.

They also inquired about the terms and conditions of the auctions and said that unjustified price hike could not be tolerated.

They interacted with commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the administration was very serious to control the prices of the essential items.

They directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediate after the auction.

They asked the ACs to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessing the availability of the different items and said that special measures should be taken for the supply in case of shortage of any item.

The officers also checked security arrangements in vegetable market and directed the concerned police officers to perform their duty vigilantly.

They also reviewed anti-coronavirus measures in the market.