Commissioner For Successful Anti-polio Drive, Monitoring Of Dengue Larva

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:45 PM

Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Wednesday directed for strict monitoring of dengue larva and asked the officers concerned to keep clean the dengue hotspots

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Wednesday directed for strict monitoring of dengue larva and asked the officers concerned to keep clean the dengue hotspots.

While presiding over a video link meeting, he said that all public places especially the schools must be monitored against dengue larva.

The meeting was told that anti-polio drive would start from September 21 under which more than 6000 polio workers would participate.

The commissioner directed to utilize all available resources to make the anti-polio campaign successful. He also asked to launch an awareness campaign about polio and dengue. The meeting was attended by Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, Bahawalnagar Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Jadoon, Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad and other officers concerned.

