Commissioner for supply of clean tested drinking water to citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider on Wednesday visited Rohri Canal Water Supply system and Ultra-Filtration Plant and took serious notice of the supply of sub-standard drinking water to the masses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider on Wednesday visited Rohri Canal Water Supply system and Ultra-Filtration Plant and took serious notice of the supply of sub-standard drinking water to the masses.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind and Mayor Nawabshah Municipal Corporation Qazi Rasheed Bhatti.

Instructing the officials of the Public Health Department (PHD), he said that the department shall ensure to supply clean tested drinking water to citizens.

He said that the material used to clean potable water shall be used in standard quantity while serial-wise boards shall be installed at all water supply ponds.

The Commissioner was dissatisfied for not adding Chlorine to water at the filtration Plant and instructed the PHD to mix Chlorine in the stipulated quantity.

The commissioner also advised officials to get proper training from Pak Oasis Company regarding running the Ultra Filtration Plant.

Officials of the PHD briefed the Commissioner about the process of the Ultra Filtration Plant and informed that this plant has been handed over to Nawabshah Municipal Corporation but the Public Health Department is operating the plant as MC has no trained staff for running the Plant.

