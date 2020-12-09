Commissioner for surprise inspection of uplift projects across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood paid surprise visit to Qadirpur Raan and reviewed the development on uplift projects here on Wednesday.

The inspection of uplift projects at tehsil level has been started under vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He directed officials concerned to go into the field to provide relief to masses instead of any delay. The commissioner said that he would pay surprise visit to all tehsils across the division to check the standard of uplift projects.

He directed maintenance and construction of Multan-Qadirpur Raan road as early as possible.

The construction of Rescue 1122 office, installation of new X-Ray machine at rural health Center Qadirpur Raan and its up-gradation of dental sector.

The commissioner also issued orders for up-gradation of ladies park and canal park. He also directed launching cleanliness drive, stray dogs killing campaign and tree-plantation on large scale.

MPA Wasif Raan said that Punjab CM knew well about the issues of citizens and added that health and added that health and education sectors are in top priorities of the PTI government.

PHA Chairman Ijaz Hussain Janjua said that tree-plantation was being made in the city and its adjacent areas on large scale as per Green Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.