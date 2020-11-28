UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Suspension Of Municipal Services At Illegal Constructions

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to suspend municipal services at illegal construction across the region in order to remove illegal constructions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ):Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to suspend municipal services at illegal construction across the region in order to remove illegal constructions.

In a directive issued here on Saturday during a meeting to review performance of municipal corporation,Commissioner said that stern action would be taken against illegal constructions which damaged the beauty of the city. He said that municipal services including Mepco, PTCL,Suie Gas and others would be suspended in these areas.

He said that illegal constructions at Gulgasht colony and Mumtazabad has been covered with illegal constructions.

Commissioner said that a verification committee has been formed to make all street lights functional. He directed officers concerned to speed up action against illegal constructions and encroachment across the region.

He said that district administration, police, civil defense, MDA and corporation would participate in the anti-encroachment operation.

