Commissioner For Taking Action Against Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak directed the price control magistrate to expedite the process of raids to ensure the sale of daily use items on recommended prices.

While chairing a meeting here on Monday, the Commissioner stated that surveillance of bazaars was very much important to keep prices stable. Price lists should be displayed at visible sites to facilitate the masses. All possible measures should be taken to discourage artificial inflation, said Khattak. Special focus should be given on the prices of flour, sugar and some other necessary commodities.

Similarly, the officials should also check the sale of quality fertilizers and pesticides on the recommended prices, he said.

The Commissioner instructed the officers to launch crackdown against sellers of fake fertilizers. Besides this, he said steps should be taken to impart maximum awareness about anti-dengue measures. The citizens should keep the environment neat and clean, he added.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Director Agriculture Shehzad Sabir, Assistant Commissioners and many other officers were also present on the occasion.

