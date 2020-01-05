Commissioner for taking action on violation of Marriage Function Act

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Multan division Shan ul Haq directed the officers concerned to take action against Marrige Halls' owners/proprietors on violations of Punjab Marriage Function Act. He further stated that nobody would be allowed to violate the law in this regard.

Official sources told here on Sunday that the Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Multan to pay visits at marriage halls to ensure winding up of functions at recommended time and observing one dish strictly.

He further directed that action should be taken without discrimination against the violators, the sources added.

