Commissioner for taking adequate steps against drugs

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Amir Afaq has directed the authorities concerned to take adequate steps to abandon the menace of narcotics to lead a healthy and happy society.

He stated this while chairing a meeting to review the performance of Anti-narcotics and Revenue Departments which was also attended by Regional Police Officer Muhammad Salim Marwat, Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, District Police Officer Muhammad Shoaib Khan and District Health Officer besides the officers of Pak Army, Police Department, Excise, Anti-Narcotics Force, Social Welfare and other relevant departments.

The Commissioner was briefed in detail about the performance of the district and steps taken for the betterment in Revenue Department and for eradication of narcotics.

It was informed that a hold-up campaign was underway for checking of suspected persons and vehicles in the district.

Regarding the revenue matters, it was told that all efforts are being made for recovery of government dues, revenue court cases, mutations, settlements, e-stamping and land acquisition cases. Besides, steps are also underway against the illegal housing societies.

The Commissioner said the use of narcotics causes mental and psychological ailments among its users and getting rid of such ill habits was the need of the hour.

He said that drugs were a scourge which were destroying the human being, especially the young generation physically and mentally, adding, no compromise should be made over this matter and strict action should be taken against the elements involved in such heinous acts.

Likewise, the Commissioner directed for taking effective measures to maintain the law and order situation and assured all the law enforcement agencies of full cooperation from the administration.

The Commissioner directed to accelerate the process of E-stamping and land computerization so that the valuable time of people could be saved. He directed that strict action should also be taken against illegal housing societies which cause a lot of problems and sufferings for common man. He asked all the departments to show mutual cooperation so that better results and achievement of goals could be ensured.