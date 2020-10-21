UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Taking Comprehensive Anti-smog Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:39 PM

Commissioner for taking comprehensive anti-smog measures

Commissioner Ishrat Ali directed for taking comprehensive anti-smog measures keeping in view of a threat of smog in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Ishrat Ali directed for taking comprehensive anti-smog measures keeping in view of a threat of smog in the district.

Presiding over a meeting here Wednesday, he directed to impose immediate ban on burning residues of crops, plastic items and garbage as well as smoke emitting vehicles.

He directed the traffic police and environment departments to intensify the campaign against smoke emitting vehicles.

He also directed for holding speech competitions among students and awareness lectures to control smogas well as elimination of environmental pollution.

