Commissioner for taking effective action against profiteers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Salim Rajput has directed all the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to take effective action against profiteers in the city.

According to the statement issued by the Commissioner's Office here Sunday, Rs. 1.155 million was imposed against 233 profiteers during last three days.

A fine of Rs 303000 was imposed against against hoarders I'm district South, Rs. 124000 in district East and Rs. 63500 in district West.

The local administration also fined Rs. 325000 in district Central, 74000 in district Malir and 228000 were fined in district Korangi.

In district Keamari, profiteers were fined Rs. 37000 for overcharging rates as compared to government fixed prices, statement added.