Commissioner for taking measures for expected flood

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Tuesday chaired a meeting of district administrators to review flood preventive measures in the division.

He directed departments to take all possible steps to save life and property of people, and ordered the vaccination of animals.

The DCs of four districts, Superintendent Engineer Mansoor Arshad, SE Canal Awais Baig,Director Health Rana Riaz and other officers attended the meeting.