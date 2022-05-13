Commissioner for taking steps to prevent canal water theft

Commissioner Nabil Javed on Friday directed the deputy commissioners of four districts to take immediate steps to prevent canal water theft and take strict action as per law

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nabil Javed on Friday directed the deputy commissioners of four districts to take immediate steps to prevent canal water theft and take strict action as per law.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting regarding canal water theft and wheat procurement which was attended by DCs of Sargodha,Bhakkar,Khushab and Mianwali, Chief Engineer Chaudhry Ghulam Murtaza and other officers.

He directed the officers to get cases registered against those involved in water theft and set up committees at district level for checking.

The meeting was informed that so far 146 cases of water theft had been reported across the division and action was being taken against the accused.

The wheat procurement campaign was also reviewed and it was informed that target of the division had been increased to 352,218 metric tonnes so far 82 per cent procurement target had been achieved while 93 per cent bardana had been distributed among growers.

The meeting was informed that so far FIRs had been registered against 13 people for attempting to smuggle 3,980 metric tonnes of wheat through 75 vehicles in four districts.

The commissioner directed to continue the wheat procurement process despite the completion oftarget at all centers.