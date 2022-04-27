UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Taking Strict Action Against Those Involved In Diesel Shortage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Commissioner for taking strict action against those involved in diesel shortage

Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against those involved in the artificial shortage of diesel

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against those involved in the artificial shortage of diesel.

All necessary steps should be taken to balance the supply and demand of diesel, he said while presiding over a meeting of officials and administrative officers of petroleum dealers and divisions across the division here in the conference room of his office.

The officers of other departments concerned including SO Jawad Hassan and President Petroleum Dealers Association Gulraiz Khan were present.

The commissioner said that proper efforts should be made to provide relief to the people. The people involved in hoarding and selling petroleum should be dealt with iron hands.

The availability of diesel in the general market and the uninterrupted supply of diesel and petroleum products should be ensured by taking the petroleum companies on board.

The officers of the petroleum companies assured the meeting of all possible cooperation and help to improve the petroleum supply system.

Related Topics

Shortage Market All

Recent Stories

Supreme Court orders to establish committee on for ..

Supreme Court orders to establish committee on formal procedures for setting up ..

2 minutes ago
 Bulgarian Cabinet Delegations Led by Prime Ministe ..

Bulgarian Cabinet Delegations Led by Prime Minister Heading to Kiev - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Health Ministry Says No Need to Wear Prote ..

Turkish Health Ministry Says No Need to Wear Protective Masks on Aircraft

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Expels 8 Employees of Japanese Embassy, The ..

Moscow Expels 8 Employees of Japanese Embassy, They Must Leave Russia by May 10

2 minutes ago
 US indicts Archegos founder Hwang for fraud, marke ..

US indicts Archegos founder Hwang for fraud, market manipulation

5 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab expresses displeasure over ..

Chief Secretary Punjab expresses displeasure over sugar sale at higher price

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.