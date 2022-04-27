Commissioner for taking strict action against those involved in diesel shortage

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against those involved in the artificial shortage of diesel

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against those involved in the artificial shortage of diesel.

All necessary steps should be taken to balance the supply and demand of diesel, he said while presiding over a meeting of officials and administrative officers of petroleum dealers and divisions across the division here in the conference room of his office.

The officers of other departments concerned including SO Jawad Hassan and President Petroleum Dealers Association Gulraiz Khan were present.

The commissioner said that proper efforts should be made to provide relief to the people. The people involved in hoarding and selling petroleum should be dealt with iron hands.

The availability of diesel in the general market and the uninterrupted supply of diesel and petroleum products should be ensured by taking the petroleum companies on board.

The officers of the petroleum companies assured the meeting of all possible cooperation and help to improve the petroleum supply system.