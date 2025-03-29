- Home
Commissioner For Taking Strict Action Against Illegal Extraction Of Gold From Indus River In Nowshera
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud has decided to take strict action against illegal extraction of placer gold from river bed at Nizampur area in Nowshera district.
The decision has been taken by Commissioner Peshawar while chairing a high level meeting wherein it was also decided that persons involved in illegal shifting of mineral resources in the area would face strict legal action.
The operation against gold extraction would be jointly carried out by district administration, Police, Mining and Environment departments.
During the meeting, Commissioner Riaz Mehsud also constituted a committee under his own supervision to ensure implementation of the decision. He also issued directives for submission of progress report over the decision to him on weekly basis.
The meeting decided in principle that lease holder gold extractors would be provided full legal cover while those who are indulged in the practice illegally would be dealt with iron hands.
It was also decided to set up temporary check posts till April 15 at three different locations near Indus river in Nowshera.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud said the policy of KP government of prohibiting illegal extraction of placer gold from river bed and shifting of mineral resources to other districts would be implement in letter and spirit.
He also directed Deputy Commissioner Nowshera to issue arms licences to lease holding gold miners for safety purpose.
