Commissioner For Technical Training For Special Persons

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:25 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has said that technical training provided to special persons would equip them with the requisite skills to play their role as socio-economically protective individuals

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has said that technical training provided to special persons would equip them with the requisite skills to play their role as socio-economically protective individuals.

He made these remarks while distributing certificates among 36 trainees who completed their training at Nasheman here today. During his visit to the Nasheman, Superintendent Nasheman Muhammad Uzair briefed the visiting Commissioner that the institution was imparting training to 66 special persons including males and females in five different trades.

Accommodation facility to as many as 15 special persons was also available at Nasheman, Superintendent Nasheman Muhammad Uzair maintained. Earlier, Commissioner visited various wings of the institution and appreciated the facilities at the institution.

He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Ahmad Pirzada, Divisional Director Social Welfare Bahawalpur Rana Javed Mahmood and Deputy Director Social Welfare Mrs Sehar Siddiqah.

