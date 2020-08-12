Commissioner for thorough observance of COVID-19 SOPs during anti-polio drive

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Wednesday directed the officials concerned to thoroughly observe COVID-19 SOPs (standard operating procedures) during the commencement of Anti Polio Campaign scheduled to be held from August 17 to August 22 in order to prevent spread of coronavirus

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Wednesday directed the officials concerned to thoroughly observe COVID-19 SOPs (standard operating procedures) during the commencement of Anti Polio Campaign scheduled to be held from August 17 to August 22 in order to prevent spread of coronavirus. While chairing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio, the commissioner said that a comprehensive strategy be formulated to achieve the target of administering anti-polio drops to 10,40,190 children up to the age of five years during the campaign. He stressed for paying attention to training of polio teams, observing the corona SOPs, activating District Vaccine Management Committees to prevent waste of vaccine and sharing of campaign data in time with District and Divisional Control Rooms and other partner staff in order to further activate and make the campaign monitoring more effective.

The commissioner also directed to further improve the work of preventive vaccination throughout the division. Briefing the meeting, Divisional Coordinator for Polio (WHO) Dr Alam Azad said that Case Response Anti Polio Campaign is commencing from August 17 to August 22, 2020 to vaccinate over one million children for which 2396 teams are formed.

He said that apart from Polio vaccination the children would also be administered drops of Vitamin-A.He said that Training Micro plan of the teams was updated in the wake of Corona Virus situation while work on other preventive arrangements was also in progress. On the occasion Divisional Surveillance Officer Dr Aziz Ahmed provided details about disabilities in children caused by Polio and other diseases.

Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze informed meeting about arrangement made for anti polio campaign in their respective districts.