UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Thorough Observance Of COVID-19 SOPs During Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Commissioner for thorough observance of COVID-19 SOPs during anti-polio drive

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Wednesday directed the officials concerned to thoroughly observe COVID-19 SOPs (standard operating procedures) during the commencement of Anti Polio Campaign scheduled to be held from August 17 to August 22 in order to prevent spread of coronavirus

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Wednesday directed the officials concerned to thoroughly observe COVID-19 SOPs (standard operating procedures) during the commencement of Anti Polio Campaign scheduled to be held from August 17 to August 22 in order to prevent spread of coronavirus. While chairing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio, the commissioner said that a comprehensive strategy be formulated to achieve the target of administering anti-polio drops to 10,40,190 children up to the age of five years during the campaign. He stressed for paying attention to training of polio teams, observing the corona SOPs, activating District Vaccine Management Committees to prevent waste of vaccine and sharing of campaign data in time with District and Divisional Control Rooms and other partner staff in order to further activate and make the campaign monitoring more effective.

The commissioner also directed to further improve the work of preventive vaccination throughout the division. Briefing the meeting, Divisional Coordinator for Polio (WHO) Dr Alam Azad said that Case Response Anti Polio Campaign is commencing from August 17 to August 22, 2020 to vaccinate over one million children for which 2396 teams are formed.

He said that apart from Polio vaccination the children would also be administered drops of Vitamin-A.He said that Training Micro plan of the teams was updated in the wake of Corona Virus situation while work on other preventive arrangements was also in progress. On the occasion Divisional Surveillance Officer Dr Aziz Ahmed provided details about disabilities in children caused by Polio and other diseases.

Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze informed meeting about arrangement made for anti polio campaign in their respective districts.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Polio Progress Sanghar August 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

5 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

5 minutes ago

DM adopts geospatial data in support of UN Sustain ..

20 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

35 minutes ago

LUdeS awards Sheikha Fatima an honorary PhD in Soc ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan a great blessing of Allah: Dr Hameed Raza ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.