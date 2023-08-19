Open Menu

Commissioner For Tight Monitoring Of Facilities In Health Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 05:55 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :In a resolute move aimed at bolstering the health sector, Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak announced the initiation of stringent monitoring procedures within the health division, following directives from the Punjab government.

This proactive measure seeks to ensure enhanced oversight and optimal service delivery.

During an unanticipated visit to Nishtar Hospital units 1 and 2, including the emergency ward, Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak conducted an exhaustive assessment of medical amenities and medication availability for patients. Joining him on this occasion were Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ahmad Rana and MS Dr. Rao Amjad, who presented a comprehensive briefing on the existing medical provisions.

Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak emphasized that the Chief Minister of Punjab unequivocally stressed the imperative of maintaining a smooth supply of medicines and upholding sanitary conditions.

This emphasis stems from the Chief Minister's dedicated focus on ameliorating the health sector. Notably, as the prevalence of cases escalates, plans are in place to ensure the dengue ward remains operationally prepared in line with global benchmarks. Furthermore, an uncompromising stance is adopted towards furnishing all essential amenities within the wards, including air conditioning and oxygen supply.

With the imminent establishment of Nishtar 2, the healthcare landscape of the region is poised for a substantial enhancement. Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak unveiled plans to convert this institution into a beacon of public service excellence, with concerted efforts to activate the outdoor facilities.

Previously, Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Hospital and University, Dr. Altaf Ahmad Rana, affirmed the institution's unwavering commitment to implementing measures that alleviate patient distress.

