Commissioner for tightening noose around hoarders, profiteers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan directed officers concerned to tighten noose around hoarders, commission mafia and profiteers to ensure availability of commodities on controlled rates.

Presiding over a meeting regarding price control here on Tuesday, the commissioner said that tight monitoring of vegetable, grain markets and wholesale dealers to prevent price hike. She directed price control magistrates to bound shopkeepers display price lists outside their shops. She urged price control magistrates to ensure cheap supply chain of chicken, vegetable and other commodities.

Maryam Khan directed all deputy commissioners of the region to make arrangements for sustainable rates of chicken across the region. She urged them to issues proper notification of chicken rates after consultation with all stakeholders.

The commissioner was briefed in the meeting that 146 price control magistrates conducted 221,933 raids in the ongoing month during which 400 profiteers have been arrested, 45 FIRs have been registered while a fine of Rs 1.9 million has also been imposed.