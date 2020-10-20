Commissioner for timely arrangements of Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Tuesday directed to complete arrangements of security, cleanliness and sanitation in connection with celebrations Jashan Eid Milad (SAW) at the earliest so that participants of the processions and rallies should not face any difficulty

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Tuesday directed to complete arrangements of security, cleanliness and sanitation in connection with celebrations Jashan Eid Milad (SAW) at the earliest so that participants of the processions and rallies should not face any difficulty.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements for celebrating Jashan e Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) here, the commissioner said that Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) is Rehmatul-lil-Almeen for whole of the world and for that the day of Eid Milad 12 Rabi-al-awwal should be observed with dignity, devotion, love, affection and peacefully.

He instructed the Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts and Regional Director Local Government to complete arrangements in that regard at the earliest.

He said that Charagan (Illumination) Committees be constituted at tehsil level for full fledged illumination while prisoners in jails and patients admitted at hospitals shall be distributed sweet to mark the day.

The commissioner advised administrative officials and Ulema to observe and implement SOPs for prevention from Corona pandemic.

He advised Ulema to extend complete cooperation with administration and in case of any complaint to contact administrative officials at divisional, district and tehsil level in order to resolve the issue immediately.

Addressing the meeting DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh said that SSPs of all the three districts of the range have formed contingency plans for security while for 178 processions and programs of Mehfil Milad to be held in the range, more than 6500 police personnel and officials have been deputed.

He appealed to Ulema not to focus on fake news and rumors appearing on social media and shall act on instructions released by the Home department of Sindh Government.

He said that apart from implementation of the Loudspeaker Act, no new procession or rally shall come out with routine Milad processions so that security arrangements could be maintained properly.

He said that Ulema and citizens shall cooperate with law enforcing agencies to keep a vigil on persons coming from outside the city.

On the occasion Major Waqas of Indus Rangers informed the meeting that Indus Rangers has posted a contingent as backup force to support Sindh Police for joint patrolling and security of the main procession.

Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts briefing the meeting about arrangements said that Control Rooms were set up at district and Tehsil level for�holding meetings of Peace Committees at district and tehsil level, coordinating with officials of all relevant departments and ensuring the arrangements.� On the occasion the commissioner directed officials of HESCO and SEPCO to avoid load shedding on 11 and 12 Rabi al-awwal specially during Milad congregations.

Religious leaders including Muhammad Ashraf Arain, Sufi Muhammad Saleem, Ashraf Attari, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Moulana Abdul Aleem Ghanghro and other Ulema expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements by divisional and district administrations for celebration of Jashn Eid Miladun Nabi (saw) and extended their full cooperation.�