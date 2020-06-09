UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Timely Collection Of Revenue

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 06:59 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that targets of revenue collection must be achieved in time in order to contribute to the national exchequer. While addressing a high-level meeting at his office here Tuesday, he said that taxes were important in the development of a country and all the revenue officers must ensure that taxes and revenue were collected timely

The meeting was told that revenue of Rs 6.6557 billion was collected in Bahawalpur division during this fiscal year.

This includes Rs 1.947 billion from land transfer fees, Rs 3.369 billion from stamp duty and Rs 387 million as agriculture income tax.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and other revenue officers of the division. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad attended the meeting through video link.

