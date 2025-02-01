Commissioner for timely completion of 187 development projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan has issued a stern ultimatum to departments overseeing development projects, stressing the urgency of their timely completion.

He emphasized that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was personally monitoring the progress of infrastructure initiatives across the division. Chairing a high-level review meeting, the commissioner directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on critical projects, particularly the sewerage system, for which priority funds have already been allocated. He instructed WASA to address public complaints on an urgent basis, ensuring that all pending schemes are completed without further delays. Citing safety concerns, he ordered the immediate removal of a diesel engine obstructing the sewerage line at Nawan Shehr Road to prevent potential accidents and facilitate smooth drainage.

Expressing his firm stance on accountability, he warned that any department failing to meet deadlines would be held responsible, while contractors abandoning projects would be blacklisted. He reiterated that every rupee of public funds would be spent transparently, ensuring maximum benefit for the citizens.

Officials briefed the commissioner that 187 development schemes were currently underway in the division. These include 60 road projects, seven for higher education, 13 for Primary healthcare, four for specialized healthcare, 18 under WASA, 10 for urban development, 12 under local government, and one each for school education and the sports sector. Work is also in progress on the 200-bed Mother & Child Care Hospital, where air-conditioning installation is ongoing, with full operational capacity expected by 2026.

Meanwhile, 208 Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics are being upgraded across the division.

The under-construction Cadet College, spanning 916 kanals, has its boundary wall completed, while the Punjab government has released Rs. 400 million for further development. Construction of hostels and academic blocks is set to begin soon. The Command and Control Center is expected to be completed by June 2025, while the Multan Museum will be fully functional by March next year.

Infrastructure development remains a top priority, with significant projects progressing at a steady pace. Work on the 1-kilometer Shujabad Chak R-S Flyover, costing Rs. 1.5 billion, is in full swing. The Punjab government has also approved Phase 2 of the Nadraabad Flyover, which will cost Rs. 600 million, while Phase 1 was completed at a cost of Rs. 3.4 billion. The PC-1 for Phase 3, valued at Rs. 1.5 billion, has already been submitted. Additionally, the government has been approached for funding the 11.68-kilometer Head Muhammad Wala Road.

The 15.65-kilometer Southern Bypass is being upgraded at a cost of Rs. 1.5 billion, with completion expected by June 2025, the official remarked. Similarly, work is underway on the 9-kilometer Northern Bypass, where Rs. 1 billion has been allocated. The 16-kilometer Askari Bypass, covering Sher Shah Road, is being upgraded at a cost of Rs. 860 million. Meanwhile, Dunyapur Road, spanning 21.9 kilometers, is undergoing upgradation at a cost of Rs. 800 million.

Deputy commissioners from Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran attended the meeting alongside senior officials from construction and development departments. Discussions also focused on new development schemes for the 2025-26 fiscal budget.