Commissioner for timely completion of development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Wednesday reviewed the progress of development schemes under the 'Special Development Package'.

He was chairing a virtual meeting which was attended by MNA Syed Ahmad Mobeen, MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal, MPA Ch Ehsaanul Haq, deputy commissioners of all three districts of Bahawalpur Division and other officers concerned.

The commissioner said elected representatives must be consulted while planning any development scheme.

He said all development projects should be completed on time so that the masses could benefit from them.