Commissioner for timely completion of development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that all the facilities must be provided to people at their doorsteps in order to raise their standards of living.

He made these remarks while presiding over a high-level video-link meeting held to review the progress of development schemes at his office here today. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad and Director Development and Planning Muhammad Talib.

The meeting was told that 290 development schemes were under development in the division under Phase 2 of the Community Development Programme, on which Rs 1.

369 billion have been spent out of total Rs 2.8 billion estimated cost.

As many as 89 schemes were near completion in Bahawalpur District, 24 in Bahawalnagar District and 91 in Rahim Yar Khan District under Special Package. Commissioner directed to keep in consideration the needs of the people of the area and take on board the elected representatives when designing a development scheme.

He said that the schemes must be completed on time and no compromise can be made on the quality of work.