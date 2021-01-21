UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Timely Completion Of Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner for timely completion of development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that all the facilities must be provided to people at their doorsteps in order to raise their standards of living.

He made these remarks while presiding over a high-level video-link meeting held to review the progress of development schemes at his office here today. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad and Director Development and Planning Muhammad Talib.

The meeting was told that 290 development schemes were under development in the division under Phase 2 of the Community Development Programme, on which Rs 1.

369 billion have been spent out of total Rs 2.8 billion estimated cost.

As many as 89 schemes were near completion in Bahawalpur District, 24 in Bahawalnagar District and 91 in Rahim Yar Khan District under Special Package. Commissioner directed to keep in consideration the needs of the people of the area and take on board the elected representatives when designing a development scheme.

He said that the schemes must be completed on time and no compromise can be made on the quality of work.

Related Topics

Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Progress Bahawalnagar All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘ ..

41 minutes ago

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

43 minutes ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

59 minutes ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

1 hour ago

Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Azer ..

1 hour ago

Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.