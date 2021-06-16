UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan 53 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner for timely completion of development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The progress of development projects was reviewed in a meeting held at the Conference Room of the Commissioner Officer here Wednesday.

While presiding over the meeting Commissioner Bahawalpur division said that high quality of work must be maintained and completion of these projects must not be delayed.

He said that the uplift and development of South Punjab was among the top priorities of the government.

The high-level video-link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts of the Bahawalpur division and other concerned officers. The meeting reviewed the development projects included in Community Development Programme, Annual Development Programme and Sustainable Development Goals Programme.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur Progress All Government Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police, SEDD monitor work progress and set ..

43 minutes ago

Cricket fans urge Shaheen Afridi to respect former ..

55 minutes ago

Vivo creates beautiful moments in the opening cere ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police represents UAE in ‘Mille Miglia’ ..

2 hours ago

104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.