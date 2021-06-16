Commissioner for timely completion of development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The progress of development projects was reviewed in a meeting held at the Conference Room of the Commissioner Officer here Wednesday.

While presiding over the meeting Commissioner Bahawalpur division said that high quality of work must be maintained and completion of these projects must not be delayed.

He said that the uplift and development of South Punjab was among the top priorities of the government.

The high-level video-link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts of the Bahawalpur division and other concerned officers. The meeting reviewed the development projects included in Community Development Programme, Annual Development Programme and Sustainable Development Goals Programme.