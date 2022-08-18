UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Commissioner for timely completion of development projects

Commissioner Bahawalpur division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Thursday directed the concerned to complete all the development projects in time to avoid additional costs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Thursday directed the concerned to complete all the development projects in time to avoid additional costs.

He, while presiding over the Divisional Development Working Party meeting, asked the supervisory officers to visit the project sites daily and take necessary measures to increase the pace of work.

The development projects would benefit a large portion of population, so they must be completed, the sooner the better, he added.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Syed Musa Raza, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, Director Development and Finance Taleb Randhawa, SE Building Department Anwar Adil, SE Highways Tariq Mulghani, Director Health Dr.

Fayaz, Deputy Director Development Waqas Deen Muhammad, and other officials.

The meeting also approved the estimated cost of Rs 132.392 billion for 863 ongoing development projects under the Annual Development Programme. It was informed that funds of 28.370 billion rupees had been released for these projects and the work on them was in full swing.

