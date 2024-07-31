Commissioner For Timely Completion Of Development Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday directed monitoring organizations to examine and evaluate the development works and ensure that same were completed within stipulated period with qualitative material.
He directed them to report him with immediate effect if they find the substandard work or any other defect in the work.
This he directed while addressing a meeting to review development works held at Commissioner House here.He said that government now was discouraging the trend of schemes to be completed with 5 or more than 5 years but increasing the investment to get such schemes completed within one or two years.
The Divisional Commissioner directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur division to bring complete data about their performance in the next meeting, which will be held next week.
