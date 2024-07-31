Open Menu

Commissioner For Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Commissioner for timely completion of development projects

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday directed monitoring organizations to examine and evaluate the development works and ensure that same were completed within stipulated period with qualitative material.

He directed them to report him with immediate effect if they find the substandard work or any other defect in the work.

This he directed while addressing a meeting to review development works held at Commissioner House here.He said that government now was discouraging the trend of schemes to be completed with 5 or more than 5 years but increasing the investment to get such schemes completed within one or two years.

The Divisional Commissioner directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur division to bring complete data about their performance in the next meeting, which will be held next week.

Related Topics

Sukkur Same All Government

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

8 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

8 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

8 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

8 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

8 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

8 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

8 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

9 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

9 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

9 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan