Commissioner For Timely Completion Of Development Projects
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Divisional Commissioner in Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, on Wednesday directed the monitoring organizations to examine and evaluate the development works and ensure that the same were completed within the stipulated period with qualitative material.
He directed them to report him with immediate effect if they find the substandard work or any other defect in the work.
He directed this while addressing a meeting to review development works held at Commissioner House here.
He said that the government now was discouraging the trend of schemes to be completed within five or more than five years but increasing the investment to get such schemes completed within one or two years.
The Divisional Commissioner directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur division to bring complete data about their performance in the next meeting, which will be held next week.
