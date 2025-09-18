Commissioner for timely completion of development projects in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, Zafar-ul-Islam has said that all available resources would be utilized to ensure the timely and quality completion of the ongoing public welfare and development projects in the area.

He especially emphasized expediting work on two flyovers and the Girls Cadet College, which were categorized as mega projects, so that the public can benefit from them at the earliest.

He issued directives in this regard while presiding over a review meeting held at his office regarding the performance and progress of ongoing development projects.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Farhan Khan, as well as officials from Planning & Development, Health, Irrigation, C&W (Communication & Works), sports, MTI, and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, detailed briefings were given on the progress, obstacles, and issues facing the ongoing projects.

Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam instructed all departments to submit up-to-date reports on their respective projects so that any hurdles in their completion could be promptly addressed.

He said ensuring transparency, quality, and speed in all development work. Departments were also directed to immediately share data on projects nearing completion so that necessary steps, including the release of funds, could be taken in time.

The Commissioner urged all departments to improve inter-departmental coordination and cooperation to make the development process more effective and to give top priority to projects that serve the public interest.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Commissioner reaffirmed that in line with government policy, education, health, agriculture, irrigation, and infrastructure development would be prioritized, and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.