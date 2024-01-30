Open Menu

Commissioner For Timely Completion Of Digital Girdawri Process

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Commissioner for timely completion of Digital Girdawri process

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Tuesday directed all the Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Sargodha district to accelerate work to complete the task of digital Girdawari within stipulated time frame.

Presiding over a meeting here, he reviewed the performance of all the DCs, ACs on digital Girdawari and operations against profiteering.

The Commissioner said that digital Girdwarai started in 1657 mouzas all tehsils of the division.It includes 193 mouzas of Sargodha,eight mouzas of Khushaab,nine mouzaas in Mianwali and 10 Mouzas in Bhakkar.

He directed the ACs to personally visit all the areas in the field to review the process of digital Girdawari.

He instructed the DCs and ACs to start work of digital Girdawari in all such areas as soon as possible where the process could not be started keeping in view the legal requirements.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that strict measures were being taken against profiteers and 270 profiteers were arrested in the division during January 13 to 29 while 13 FIRs were also lodged besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 1.4 million on rules violators.

He said that the ACs should continue their raids to control the prices of food items.

Related Topics

Visit Sargodha Bhakkar Mianwali January All Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

27 minutes ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

34 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

46 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

1 hour ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

13 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

13 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

13 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

13 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan