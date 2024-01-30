Commissioner for timely completion of Digital Girdawri process

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Tuesday directed all the Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Sargodha district to accelerate work to complete the task of digital Girdawari within stipulated time frame.

Presiding over a meeting here, he reviewed the performance of all the DCs, ACs on digital Girdawari and operations against profiteering.

The Commissioner said that digital Girdwarai started in 1657 mouzas all tehsils of the division.It includes 193 mouzas of Sargodha,eight mouzas of Khushaab,nine mouzaas in Mianwali and 10 Mouzas in Bhakkar.

He directed the ACs to personally visit all the areas in the field to review the process of digital Girdawari.

He instructed the DCs and ACs to start work of digital Girdawari in all such areas as soon as possible where the process could not be started keeping in view the legal requirements.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that strict measures were being taken against profiteers and 270 profiteers were arrested in the division during January 13 to 29 while 13 FIRs were also lodged besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 1.4 million on rules violators.

He said that the ACs should continue their raids to control the prices of food items.