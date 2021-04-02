Commissioner for timely completion of ongoing development projects in Gwadar

Commissioner Shah Irfan Friday said the officers of government departments should ensure timely completion of ongoing development schemes for public welfare in Gwadar

MAKRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shah Irfan Friday said the officers of government departments should ensure timely completion of ongoing development schemes for public welfare in Gwadar.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held here at Deputy Commissioner's Office regarding ongoing projects. Where he was briefed by the officers and administrative officers of government departments concerned.

Addressing the government officials, the commissioner said ongoing development schemes would be completed in time with ensuring quality and standard under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Gwadar in order to provide maximum basic facilities to public in the area.

He also gave special directives to the officials concerned that they would take possible measures to remove all obstacles in the way of development projects in the best possible way for the betterment of the Gwadar.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.