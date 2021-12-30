UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Timely Completion Of Ongoing Development Schemes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Thursday directed the officers concerned to complete the ongoing development schemes under M&R within the stipulated time so that people could be benefited accordingly.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding Divisional Oversight Committee held at his office.

The commissioner said that to uplift the living standard of the people these development schemes were started, therefore the ongoing development schemes should be completed on time and no compromise would be made in that regard.

He said Sindh government was serious about completing the ongoing development works and using its resources to ensure better facilities to the people and create employment opportunities for the welfare of the masses.

He instructed the concerned officers to make proposals for new development schemes under M&R for the coming fiscal year so that after getting their approval work could be started on them.

Deputy Commissioners of different districts of Hyderabad Division, Deputy director planning and Development, officers of Building Department, Works and Services and other concerned departments were also attended the meeting.

