Commissioner for timely completion of ongoing projects at cost of Rs 202 mln in Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Naseerabad Division Moinur Rehman Khan on Monday inspected various under-construction development projects at cost of Rs, 202 million to ensure completion of them timely with standard for facilitating people.

He was accompanied by Superintendent Engineer Buildings Arsala Khan and SDO Buildings Abid Ali Pahanur SDO Building Sajjad Ali Umrani.

Ongoing projects including District Attorney Office Dera Murad Jamali under construction at a cost of Rs 40 million, Upgradation of Government Boys Primary school Sultan Hajwani at a cost of Rs 20 million, RHC Mir Bram Khan Buledi at a cost of Rs 50 million, Residential Quarters RHC Mir Bahram Khan Buledi at a cost of Rs 30 million, Shelterless Government Primary School Haqdad Khan Mengal at a cost of Rs 5-8 million, Upgradation of Government Boys Higher Secondary School Noor Muhammad Mengal at a cost of Rs 41 million and Model High School Taj Muhammad Lehri at a cost of Rs 16.

9 million.

Superintendent Engineer Buildings Arsala Khan Rind informed Commissioner Nasirabad about these under-construction mega projects in detail.

Commissioner Nasirabad Division Moinur Rehman Khan closely observed the quality of these development projects and directed the Superintendent Engineer Buildings to not only complete these development projects as per PC-1 but also ensure their quality at all costs so that these projects prove to be long-lasting and maximum people could benefit from these projects.

He said that all these development processes are initiated by the Balochistan government keeping in mind the interests and needs of the people, therefore, they should be completed within the stipulated time under the supervision of engineers and no compromise on their quality would be accepted.