Open Menu

Commissioner For Timely Completion Of Ongoing Projects At Cost Of Rs 202 Mln In Nasirabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 07:53 PM

Commissioner for timely completion of ongoing projects at cost of Rs 202 mln in Nasirabad

Commissioner Naseerabad Division Moinur Rehman Khan on Monday inspected various under-construction development projects at cost of Rs, 202 million to ensure completion of them timely with standard for facilitating people.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Naseerabad Division Moinur Rehman Khan on Monday inspected various under-construction development projects at cost of Rs, 202 million to ensure completion of them timely with standard for facilitating people.

He was accompanied by Superintendent Engineer Buildings Arsala Khan and SDO Buildings Abid Ali Pahanur SDO Building Sajjad Ali Umrani.

Ongoing projects including District Attorney Office Dera Murad Jamali under construction at a cost of Rs 40 million, Upgradation of Government Boys Primary school Sultan Hajwani at a cost of Rs 20 million, RHC Mir Bram Khan Buledi at a cost of Rs 50 million, Residential Quarters RHC Mir Bahram Khan Buledi at a cost of Rs 30 million, Shelterless Government Primary School Haqdad Khan Mengal at a cost of Rs 5-8 million, Upgradation of Government Boys Higher Secondary School Noor Muhammad Mengal at a cost of Rs 41 million and Model High School Taj Muhammad Lehri at a cost of Rs 16.

9 million.

Superintendent Engineer Buildings Arsala Khan Rind informed Commissioner Nasirabad about these under-construction mega projects in detail.

Commissioner Nasirabad Division Moinur Rehman Khan closely observed the quality of these development projects and directed the Superintendent Engineer Buildings to not only complete these development projects as per PC-1 but also ensure their quality at all costs so that these projects prove to be long-lasting and maximum people could benefit from these projects.

He said that all these development processes are initiated by the Balochistan government keeping in mind the interests and needs of the people, therefore, they should be completed within the stipulated time under the supervision of engineers and no compromise on their quality would be accepted.

Recent Stories

Workers’ remittances increase by 31.7% to $20.8 ..

Workers’ remittances increase by 31.7% to $20.8 bln in Jul-Jan

15 seconds ago
 Civil society for an increase in number of Pink Bu ..

Civil society for an increase in number of Pink Buses

30 seconds ago
 KP Governor contacts Pakistani embassy following b ..

KP Governor contacts Pakistani embassy following boat accident in Libya

32 seconds ago
 Commissioner for timely completion of ongoing proj ..

Commissioner for timely completion of ongoing projects at cost of Rs 202 mln in ..

34 seconds ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embass ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

9 minutes ago
 Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on care ..

Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling

9 minutes ago
Foreign investors to be provided all possible faci ..

Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Te ..

9 minutes ago
 Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

9 minutes ago
 Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

9 minutes ago
 IPDS, IICA sign MoU to boost Central Asia-South A ..

IPDS, IICA sign MoU to boost Central Asia-South Asia ties

8 minutes ago
 DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary O ..

DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza

10 minutes ago
 MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange betwe ..

MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan