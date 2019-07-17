Commissioner for timely completion of Ring Road

(@FahadShabbir)

Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Nayyar Iqbal has said that Ring Road must be completed in time so that the influx of traffic could be reduced from existing roads

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Nayyar Iqbal has said that Ring Road must be completed in time so that the influx of traffic could be reduced from existing roads.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting held to review the progress of construction of Ring Road at his office.

The meeting was briefed that Rs1059 million have been allocated for 10.5 kilometres lengthy ring road, which will be constructed from Railway Station to Bino Hospital, passing through Bindra Pully, Dewan Pully, Saddar Pully, and Kali Pully.

More than 9000 vehicles are expected to use this road which will lessen the influx of traffic to Circular Road.

The meeting was told that Rs 208 million were released for the project in the year 2016, Rs77 million in 2017, and Rs17 million in 2018 while the assigned construction work was completed every year.

The meeting was briefed that Rs194 million were earmarked for Additional Ring Road in this fiscal year.

The meeting was attended by Director Finance and Planning Naousheen Malik, Superintendent Engineer Irrigation Muhammad Ismail, Superintendent Engineer Highways Tariq Khan, Executive Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz and other officers of attached departments.