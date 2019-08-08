Commissioner for timely completion of schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu directed the departments concerned to complete all ongoing uplift projects in the division on time.

He said the Punjab government had approved various schemes for the division and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was monitoring progress of the uplift schemes.

Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding schemes here on Thursday.

He ordered officials concerned to pay special focus on quality of schemes and directed the deputy commissioners to have meetings and remove hurdles in schemes immediately.

Meanwhile, the commissioner issued directions to educational institutions to ensure security mechanism before end of summer vacation.

He also constituted an inspection team for security measure of institutions and directed the divisional inspection team to submit a report.