Commissioner for timely completion of SNGPL transmission pipeline project

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Commissioner D I Khan Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed the prompt resolution of land acquisition issues to ensure the timely completion of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGPL) pipeline project.

Chairing a meeting at his office in this regard, the commissioner stressed the need to immediately address obstacles in the land acquisition process of transmission pipeline projects and in this regard, no laxity should be shown.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel, Assistant to the Commissioner Revenue Iftikhar Shah, SNGPL Land Officer Naimatullah Kundi, Tehsildar, and other relevant staff.

SNGPL officials briefed the meeting on the transmission pipeline segment being laid from Manjhwal to Pezu, spanning approximately 64 kilometers and covering 22 localities.

They informed that land acquisition efforts had begun several years ago but faced delays due to increased taxes and other issues.

The commissioner instructed the additional deputy commissioner and the assistant to the commissioner of revenue to thoroughly review the situation and take immediate action to resolve the issues.

He also ordered the scheduling of a follow-up meeting within a week to review progress in this regard.