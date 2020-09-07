Commissioner for timely completion of uplift schemes

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar directed officers to ensure timely completion of different uplift schemes of Municipal Services across the division

He ordered that the first phase of Municipal Services should be completed within ongoing month While chairing a meeting to review speed on different projects, the Commissioner remarked that Punjab government announced second phase. He directed officials to submit completion certificates of different schemes. Under the second phase, the work at new roads, manholes repair, street lights, and water purification plants would be ensured, remarked Commissioner.

Director Development Dr Waqas Khan Khakwani informed that 616 uplift schemes in Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal had been completed with cost of Rs 1.03 billion. With cost of 400 millions,139 schemes were completed in Multan district. Similarly,190 schemes in Khanewal, 94 in Vehari, and 193 in district Lodharan were completed with cost of Rs 630 millions.

