Commissioner For Timely Completion Of Uplift Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 06:23 PM

Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, gave ultimatum to departments for completion of development projects.

Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over review meeting on divisional development schemes here on Thursday.

Commissioner expressed annoyance over delay in approved schemes despite funds and WASA's pending schemes and delay in completion of Cardiology Hospital expansion project.

He gave task to Deputy Commissioners for quality inspection of uplift projects and added that investigation will be made by anti-corruption technical team in case of defective work.

He ordered to write to the competent authority against the officers who show poor performance as zero tolerance policy has been imposed for the officers who are obstructing in journey of progress.

Dr Irshad further said that the Punjab government was closely monitoring the progress on development projects and added that there will be accountability for not spending funds timely on schemes of the division.

He warned the officials who did not complete the schemes before end of the financial year be ready for accountability.

Commissioner ordered to spend one percent of all schemes for horticulture.

He gave deadline to Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan to complete the command and control building by January 31.

While giving briefing to Commissioner, officials informed that Rs 17 billion released for 710 development schemes.

Work is underway on 348 schemes of Community Development 3 worth Rs 3.20 billion and provincial government has released Rs 2.52 billion.

Likewise, work is underway on 792 schemes of Sustainable Development Goals Program 4 worth Rs 4.8 billion.

