Commissioner For Timely Completion Of Uplift Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 05:07 PM

Commissioner for timely completion of uplift projects

Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, has directed the departments concerned to complete the ongoing uplift projects within stipulated time period

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, has directed the departments concerned to complete the ongoing uplift projects within stipulated time period.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review ongoing uplift schemes across the Multan division here on Thursday. He said that the inspection of development schemes has been started and directed the departments concerned to ensure transparency and quality into the projects.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that work was continued with rapid pace on mega uplift projects including Nishtar-II and South Punjab Secretariat. He said that roads and infrastructure projects would be completed on priority and added that tree-plantation and parking included in all projects.

He said that funds were provided on priority for city parks and improvement of sewerage system.

Deputy Commissioners and concerned officials gave briefing in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

